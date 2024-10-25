If you've ever wanted to serve your community alongside the dedicated men and women of law enforcement, the Yakima County Sheriff's Office is making it easy for you to learn more.

IT'S TIME FOR COFFEE WITH A DEPUTY

This Saturday, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM, deputies will host "Coffee with a Deputy" at C&S Coffee in Terrace Heights. The event aims to provide interested individuals with an informal setting to discuss the role of a reserve deputy. Attendees will enjoy a cup of coffee while learning about the responsibilities and benefits of joining the reserve deputy program. This outreach initiative emphasizes the sheriffs' intent to foster community engagement and provide insight into the critical tasks reserve deputies undertake.

RESERVE DEPUTIES HAVE A VARIETY OF OPPORTUNITIES

Reserve deputies are key players in the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, assisting with a variety of duties such as patrol, boating safety, and support for community events. Prospective candidates can expect a friendly atmosphere where all questions can be answered. Attendees will be able to take home an application for the reserve deputy program.

OKAY SO WHAT IS THE PAY FOR A RESERVE DEPUTY?

Although these positions are volunteer-based and come without pay, reserve deputies can gain significant experience and have opportunities to transition into full-time roles. Currently, the average annual salary for a deputy sheriff in Yakima stands at approximately $65,866, which translates to about $31.67 per hour. Salaries can vary, with most deputy sheriff salaries ranging from $53,100 to $80,700, and top earners reaching up to $103,240 annually.

DEPUTIES WILL BE WAITING TO TALK TO YOU SATURDAY

So if you’ve ever considered a career serving the public, stop by C&S Coffee this Saturday and see what being a reserve deputy is all about. It’s a chance to sip on some warm coffee and potentially embark on a fulfilling journey in law enforcement.

