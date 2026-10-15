All Together for All Kids

MultiCare's Memorial Foundation is teaming up with Townsquare Media radio stations in Yakima for the annual Children's Miracle Network Radiothon, and for the first time two Tri-Cities radio stations are also joining in to help raise donations from the community!

Tune in to the CMN Radiothon happening 6am-6pm Friday, October 16th on these Yakima and Tri-Cities stations: 102.7 KORD and 610 KONA-AM in Tri-Cities and 1280 NewsTalk KIT-AM and 101.3 FM in Yakima.

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Photo Credit Jacob Hodgson on Unsplash, Canva, and Children's Miracle Network Hospitals and Memorial Foundation on Facebook Townsquare Media Yakima Children's Miracle Network Radiothon 2025

During the 12-hour radiothon, you will hear personal interviews from kids and their families across Benton-Franklin, Yakima, Klickitat, Kittitas, and Walla Walla counties who have benefitted from the programs and services that Memorial Foundation endeavors to fund.

These services include everything from helping preemie babies in the MultiCare Yakima Memorial Hospital NICU, The Family Birthplace, Maternal Health, and the Pediatric Unit to providing therapies and specialized medical care to kids who need specialized services at Children's Village in Yakima.

How to Give

There are four ways to give in this year's radiothon:

Call: 888-476-0363

Donate Online: memfound.org/radiothon

Stop by the Memorial Foundation Office:

3111 Tieton Drive, Yakima

Stop by the Radio Station Office:

Yakima: 4010 Summitview Ave Pasco: 2824 W Irving St