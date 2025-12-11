Climate Pledge Arena’s 2026 Incredible Seattle Concert Lineup (So Far)
Your mouth might drop when you see who's coming next year to Climate Pledge Arena.
Climate Pledge's Reputation for Bringing Big Shows Goes Way Back
Only the biggest and best of the names in showbiz make a pit stop in Seattle to put on a good show for the masses. I'm old enough to remember when Climate Pledge Arena used to be called Key Arena. I got to see the Destiny's Child Farewell Tour there and my friend Sharon and I were lucky enough to get a meet + greet photo with Kelly, Beyoncé, and Michelle! (I lost the pic, unfortunately, bummer!)
These days, Climate Pledge Arena is the place to watch live hockey games of the Seattle Torrent and Seattle Kraken, as well as WNBA basketball games for the Seattle Storm.
Big name comedians are also going to swing through for shows at this arena in 2026.
Must-See Shows at Climate Pledge Arena in 2026
Two big stars in comedy have been slated to bring shows to Climate Pledge: actor/comedian (and Spanaway/Tacoma native) Jo Koy (who killed it in Toppenish last year when he came to Legends Casino Hotel).
Zakir Khan, who made a big splash on Comedy Central by winning the India's Best Stand Up competition, will bring the house down (his show will likely be in Hindi).
The Harlem Globetrotters are soon coming to Washington State, including a stop at Climate Pledge in February.
January 2026:
TWICE: January 13th & 14th
February 2026:
Ghost: February 15th
Cardi B: February 22nd
Ricardo Arjona: February 24th
March 2026:
Conan Gray
May 2026:
Florence & the Machine
Demi Lovato
June 2026:
Alex Warren in June for the Verizon Concert Series
Louis Tomlinson in June for the Verizon Concert Series
July 2026:
5 Seconds of Summer
October 2026:
Rush
Doja Cat
Maná
