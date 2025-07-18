When the Yakima City Council meets next Tuesday at city hall for a special meeting the council is likely to talk about some bad news.

HERE COMES THE BAD NEWS

Deputy Mayor Matt Brown says the council is expected to get of cuts from city staff that need to be made to help fill a $9 million budget shortfall in 2026. The council has placed on hold a proposed $6 million property tax levy until council members can agree on the list of some $3 million in cuts. The council is expected to talk and possibly agree on the list on Tuesday.

BROWN IS CONCERNED ABOUT 2027

But Brown maintains that won't be enough to avoid being in the same position in 2027 and 2028. He says the city needs to upwards of $12 million to $15 million in cuts to balance future budgets.

WILL YOU SUPPORT A TAX?

Brown isn't very confident property owners will pass a large tax increase so there's no guarantee the current plan will be successful. Given the fact that property tax levies haven't been successful for years in the city Brown doesn't have a lot of confidence a levy on the November ballot would pass.

LEVY PASS? OR CUTS?

If the city does agree to a cut list and also agrees to place the tax levy on the ballot in November city officials know it's a risk because if the tax levy fails major cuts in programs and services would have to follow because the city is required to have a balanaced budget in 2026.

The Yakima City Council "Special Meeting" is set for 5:00pm Tuesday, July 22 at Yakima City Hall.