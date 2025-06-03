It's the beginning of June and many questions still remain unanswered after the remains of a 4-year-old child were found in the Cowiche Mill Road area April 18.

STILL WAITING ON AUTOPSY RESULTS



Selah Police continue to say the incident remains under investigation after authorities found the remains of Alaric “AJ” Funderburgh. Investigators are hoping an autopsy will give them answers as to how he died. The autopsy was supposed to be completed in May but no autopsy results have been released as of Monday, June 2. The results could result in charges being leveled against the boy's father.

THE FATHER OF THE BOY COULD FACE TOUGHER CHARGES

The boy's father, 33-year-old Preston Funderburgh was facing charges in connection to the investigation but the charges were dropped by Selah Municipal Court as prosecutors say he's now facing federal felony charges. During the investigation authorities say found potential evidence that supported fraud involving the federal government. Prosecutors say the charges could be upgraded depending upon the outcome of the autopsy results that haven't been released.

SPECIFIC CHARGES AGAINST THE FATHER

Preston Funderburgh is facing charges in US District Court of theft of government money and wire fraud. Selah Police continue to work closely with the US Attorney's office in the investigation.

THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES AS WE CONTINUE TO FOLLOW THE STORY

Selah Police investigators say they want to "assure the community that they are "diligently pursuing every possible lead to develop and present factual information for a successful prosecution." If you know anything that could help police in the investigation call Selah Police at (509) 698-7347.

