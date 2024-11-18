While Yakima County Officials have called for the resignation of Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice there's still no word from Curtice as he remains on leave.

NOW THE DEPUTY CORONER SAYS HE'LL LEAVE

Now the Chief Deputy Coroner, Marshall Slight says he'll quit the job if Curtice returns. Slight tells KIT News if "Curtice walks back into the front door I'll walk out the back door."

Slight along with the Yakima County Medical Examiner Dr. Jeffrey Reynolds say they simply can't trust Curtice if he comes back to the job.

NO DECISION YET FROM THE ELLENSBURG PROSECUTORS OFFICE

Officials with the Ellensburg Prosecutors Office haven't yet made a decision on whether to charge Curtice with making false statements to police, evidence tampering and official misconduct after he lied to investigators when he claimed he was poisoned on the job last year. Because Curtice is an elected official the case was referred to Ellensburg to avoid a conflict of interest.

THE COMMISSIONERS HAVEN'T HEARD FROM CURTICE

In a letter sent earlier this year the Yakima County Commissioners asked Curtice to resign saying he can no longer be trusted.

Curtice hasn't returned calls and messages from KIT News.

Curtice can't be forced out of the job by county officials. He can only be ousted from his elected position through a recall effort by voters. If that doesn't happen and he doesn't resign then it would be up to voters to decide whether he should be re-elected if he were to run for reelection. Curtice was elected to the office until 2026.

