Let's go, Mariners! *clap, clap, clap, clap, clap*

I love going to baseball games, even if I still don't know all the rules. It's fun to be there with all the fans, booing when the crowd goes, "Boooo!", and spilling beer on my clean blue jeans.

Going to a major league sports game is on a whole other level, especially at the Seattle Mariners games. What's the Moose's name? Mortimer? Yeah, that's it! He's a fun mascot, always high fiving everyone and giving the kids a hug.

Mortimer goes by his nickname, "Moose."

Let's check out some famous rockers from Washington who also happen to be HUGE Seattle Mariners fans.

Kim Thayil, from the indie grunge band Soundgarden, loves him some Seattle Mariners.

Mike McCready from Pearl Jam is another famous fan of the Mariners.

Did you know that Duff McKagan from Guns N' Roses is another rocker who shows some love for the Mariners?

Ben Gibbard, rocker from the bands Death Cab for Cutie and The Postal Service, can always be counted on to cheer on the home team!

Other famous celebs who rock out their Seattle Mariners gear whenever possible include Rainn Wilson, Macklemore, Martin Mull, and Bill Nye the Science Guy.

We have a lot of big-name sports players who have made Washington home. Some have even opened up their own restaurants and wineries here!

Check out the full Seattle Mariners baseball schedule and head to a game so you can sing the 9th inning stretch song to your heart's content!

