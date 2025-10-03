Yakima Police Urge Drivers to Slow Down Near Schools After Friday Crash

Yakima Police Officers are asking drivers to slow down when driving near schools and to follow the speed limit in school zones after a crash Friday morning near a local school.

THE CRASH HAPPENED NEAR WHITNEY ELEMENTARY SCHOOL

Yakima Police are now investigating the pedestrian/vehicle crash reported at about 7:30 am Friday in the 4400 block of West Nob Hill near Whitney Elementary School. Authorities say a vehicle driving eastbound failed to stop at a pedestrian crossing which police say was also marked with a red signal light.

INJURIES COULD HAVE BEEN WORSE

The driver struck two adults and two kids causing some minor injuries that police know could have been much worse. An investigation continues today. Police aren't saying if the driver was cited or not.

POLICE ARE STILL INVESTIGATING TWO OTHER CRASHES

Over the summer months police investigated several serious pedestrian vehicle crashes. A 32-year-old man with ties to Kennewick who was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle at the intersection of West Nob Hill Blvd and South 23rd Avenue on July 3rd died. A press release from Yakima Police says the 39-year-old driver was arrested for Vehicular Assault for driving while impaired and "causing significant injuries to another person."

ANOTHER MAN INJURED

Yakima Police continue to investigate a vehicle/pedestrian crash reported September 18 at North 16th Avenue and Monroe Avenue. The victim was found unresponsive laying in the roadway with serious injuries. The man was treated at the scene and rushed to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital. Because of the seriousness of his injuries the man was transported to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle for advanced medical care. We don't know his condition today. Police say the driver was not cited, showed no signs of impairment and was "extremely cooperative."

BE ALERT

Authorities just ask drivers to be alert and watch for people in crosswalks, school zones and sidewalks.