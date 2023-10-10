The Capitol Theatre in Yakima has done it again.

The latest in the Capitol's Best Series is more than a show, it's an event to engage the senses. We have tickets you can win to be present for Circa Humans 2.0.

What is Circa Humans 2.0?

The Capitol Theatre says Circa Humans 2.0 is a symphony of acrobatics, sound, and light, this is next level circus by Circa. Ten bodies appear in a flash of light. They move in harmony for a fleeting moment and then descend into a sinuous trance. Towers grow and decay, bodies leap and are caught, as physical limits are pushed to their extreme. Can we ever find a perfect balance or is adapting to constant change the only way forward?

This next chapter of Circa’s internationally acclaimed Humans is a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting. Created by circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz, Humans 2.0 is intimate, primal, and deeply engaged with the challenge of being human.

Win a Pair of Tickets to Circa Humans 2.0

Fill out the entry form below for your chance to win a pair of tickets for the Saturday, October 21st performance.

Tickets remain for both performances on Friday, October 20th, and Saturday, October 21st at 7:30 p.m. Call 853-ARTS for tickets. Online HERE.