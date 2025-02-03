Yakima County Coroner Jim Curtice appeared in Yakima County District Court on Friday to face charges of official misconduct and making false statements to public officials. The Ellensburg City Prosecutor has also charged Curtice with tampering with physical evidence, all of which are classified as gross misdemeanors that could result in up to a year in jail.

THE FOCUS ON CURTICE STARTED LAST YEAR

The investigation into Curtice’s conduct began in August 2024, following allegations that he had stolen and misused drugs from the bodies of overdose victims. Yakima Police reported that when questioned about these serious allegations, Curtice suggested that he had been poisoned on the job with substances like fentanyl and cocaine, possibly by his own staff members.

CURTICE EVENTUALLY ADMITTED HIS CONDUCT TO POLICE

However, as the investigation progressed, Curtice admitted to the police that he had indeed stolen the drugs and used them personally. His admission has raised significant concerns regarding the integrity of his office, prompting a public outcry for accountability. Curtice, who remains on paid administrative leave as the investigation continues, is currently facing a recall effort from his position.

A MOVE WAS MADE TO MAKE SURE THERE'S NO CONFLICT OF INTEREST

In a move to avoid any potential conflict of interest, the Ellensburg City Prosecutor's Office was appointed to handle the case by Yakima County Prosecutor Joe Brusic.

As the investigation unfolds, Deputy Coroner Marshall Slight has taken over the day-to-day operations of the coroner's office, ensuring that public services continue uninterrupted.

As of now, the Yakima County community anxiously awaits further updates as the legal process moves forward and the full scope of Curtice's actions is revealed.

