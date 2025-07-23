A Yakima businessman has penned a letter to the Yakima City Council saying if the council is going to ask property owners for a tax increase he wants the council to take specific actions before the ask.

FORSEE WANTS AUDITS

Lance Forsee, President of Yakima's Colonial Lawn & Garden says he appreciates the efforts of city officials to find a budget solution but he's not a backer of a property tax increase without a DOGE effort, or a closer look at finances here in Yakima. In the letter Forsee says he'd be in favor of a temporary tax to fix the situation but he's skeptical. The city has been talking about a property tax levy but there's been no talk of it being temporary.

Get our free mobile app

THE LETTER SENT TO THE CITY

"Dear Yakima City Council Members,

I appreciate your efforts to address the funding needs of the City of Yakima through the proposed levy. However, I can and will only support this measure if—and only if—the city commits to a thorough audit of all departments focused on operational efficiency. This must include a critical evaluation of staffing levels, department functions, and internal systems.

Unions? Negotiate. Some positions are clearly overpaid. Staff? There are individuals who have been ineffective for years and should have been terminated, not shuffled between departments.

Yakima taxpayers deserve to see meaningful reform. Outdated systems and redundant procedures must be modernized. Inefficient operations must be corrected. The city must also stop wasting money on projects justified by the excuse of “it’s grant money,” especially when those projects quickly deteriorate from lack of funds for proper maintenance. As a local business owner, I’ve personally declined to bid on city landscape projects for this very reason, and have observed the waste as my prognosis came to weedy fruition.

Additionally, the city needs to rethink its property management approach. Purchasing buildings like the Yakima Chamber property only to demolish it for parking, or future development is a waste of a good building—those properties could generate long-term revenue in the private sector. Frankly, that Chamber building sale should be reversed! The same poor judgment applies to the BOA building. Frankly, if the City of Yakima were a private business, it would have been bankrupt years ago.

That said, I have confidence in Vicki Baker’s leadership to pursue and execute these necessary changes. I am willing to support a temporary tax increase to allow time for meaningful reform. However, without visible and significant improvements, I will publicly and actively oppose any future tax increases.

The city must first earn back the trust of its taxpayers through accountability and sound financial management—not simply demand more money.

Let me close by saying, I pray daily that God would provide you all with His wisdom to govern effectively. You can do it! Let’s make Yakima great!"

attachment-lance4 Lance Forsee loading...

ALWAYS A FAN OF YAKIMA

Forsee says while he's in disagreement with the city and the plans to help shore up the 2026 budget he says he's in full support of the Yakima City Manager Vicki Baker and is and always has been a fan of the Yakima valley.