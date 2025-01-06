What could be better than discovering an unexpected package in your mailbox or at your front door? While surprises can be exciting, receiving unsolicited items from companies or retailers may come with hidden costs that you might not realize.

WATCH FOR THE WARNING SIGNS

According to the United States Postal Service the scenario can often signal the presence of a brushing scam—an illegal practice prevalent in the U.S. and various countries worldwide.

Brushing scams involve recipients receiving packages containing items they did not order or request. The packages may be addressed to the recipient, but they typically lack a return address or may be linked to a well-known retailer.

THEY FOUND YOUR ADDRESS ONLINE

The sender is usually an international, third-party seller who has sourced the recipient's address online.The aim of the scammers is to create the illusion that the recipient is a verified customer who has written positive online reviews of the items. By generating fake reviews in the victim's name, the scammers seek to artificially inflate the products' ratings and sales numbers, which can lead to an increase in legitimate sales down the line. Given that these items are often low-cost to produce and ship, scammers see this as a potentially beneficial scam.

SO WHY ARE BRUSHING SCAMS TO DANGEROUS?

While receiving unsolicited merchandise may seem harmless, it poses serious risks to personal security and privacy. Often, scammers acquire personal information through illicit means, including data breaches or social engineering tactics, and may use this information for a variety of fraudulent activities.

WATCH THOSE ACCOUNTS

Moreover, your name may be associated with a fake review that could mislead other consumers into purchasing subpar or worthless products. Additionally, in some cases, scammers might use a recipient's address and account information to order items with no intention of delivering them—leading to theft before the intended recipient has a chance to intercept the delivery.

WHAT TO DO IF YOU GET A PACKAGE YOU DIDN'T EXPECT

Do Not Accept the Package: If you receive a parcel from a sender you do not recognize, it’s best to refuse the delivery or mark it as “return to sender.”

Research the Sender: Look up the company or retailer listed on the package. If you find reports or warnings about potential scams, it may be best to report the incident.

Monitor Your Accounts: Keep an eye on your bank and credit card statements for any unauthorized transactions or new accounts you did not open.

Change Your Passwords: Update passwords for any accounts that may be linked to personal information that could have been compromised.

