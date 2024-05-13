For me, there is something about that small town that is located ( some would say in the middle of nowhere. ) in the rolling hills of the Palouse. The community is a strong one with a lot of character. I love the feeling I get when I visit Pullman and Washington State University. WSU might not get the respect it well deserves. The Cougars have always faced the challenges that come before them. Not too long ago there was a coach who sparked a swagger in every cougar's heart. "Swing Your Sword". That legendary phrase and the cast of hundreds of Cougars from present and past students, fans, and community members are hearing the call that is bringing us together.

In the past couple of years, Washington State University has seen and felt the changes in the world of college sports. Transfer portal, the NIL compensation, and the mishandling of the Pac-12 Conference led to ten of the schools jumping ship to leave Oregon State and Washington State universities as the lone survivors of the now Pac-2.

The Collective Cougars think tanks have been thinking of different ways to be competitive in attracting and keeping student-athletes at WAZZU.

“I will tell you one other thing: We’ve lost two games this year but we haven’t lost a party.” Gardner Minshew, 2018 Alamo Bowl.

So never fear Cougar fans, the party has just started to get better!

In the secret den HQ of the Cougar Collective, the members hoisted their Coug Mugs to Ol' Crimson to announce in partnership with Pike Brewing to introduce "Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager" to the world.

Ol' Crimson is brewed using Washington-grown Lyon Pilsner malt and Cashmere hops from the Yakima Valley. It has a crisp, clean, refreshing taste with a nice hop finish.

Cougar fans can start enjoying Ol’ Crimson Legendary Lager on draft and 12oz cans throughout the Pacific Northwest on May 10th. Check with your favorite Bar/Pub Taproom and retail outlets.

Pike Brewing founder Charles Finkle said, "With Ol' Crimson Legendary Lager, we have crafted a thirst-quenching lager that all Washingtonians can enjoy while giving back to the Cougs and supporting their athletes."

A portion of proceeds from the sale of Ol’ Crimson Legendary Lager will benefit the Cougar Collective, a non-profit alumni group that supports academic and athletic programs at WSU. The Cougar Collective's website says, "The Cougar Collective is the home base for all NIL opportunities connecting student-athletes, fans, and business owners."

