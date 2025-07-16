A big drug investigation is complete in the lower Yakima valley and 13 people are facing charges.

THE INVESTIGATION STARTED IN 2024

Officials from the U.S. Department of Justice on Monday held a press conference in Toppenish to announce the arrests of who officials call drug dealers who all face drug charges. The lower valley investigation started in 2024 by local, federal, tribal authorities and also involved the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

THAT'S A LOT OF DRUGS

The investigation that lead to the arrests also saw the siezure of a lot of drugs. All total the officials siezed 336 pounds of methamphetimine, 7,100 pounds of marijuana, 25 pounds of cocaine, 7 pounds of fentanyl powder, more than 4,700 fentanyl pills and some $22,000 in cash.

CASH AND GUNS TOO

Officials were also able to find and confiscate 12 firearms. Those facing charges range in age from 29-years-old to 70-years-old. All are being held in federal custody and face charges in federal court. Authorities say the open U.S. border allowed smugglers to bring large quantities of drugs into the United States.

MORE DRUGS MORE OVERDOSES

The Yakima County Coroner Marshal Slight says the increase in drugs caused an increase in overdoses not only in Yakima but all around America. Slight says so far this year 64 people have died of overdoses. At the same time last year Slight says the number of overdoses was 80. He's hoping for a decrease in overdoses in Yakima County this year.