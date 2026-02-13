A sandwich shop in Port Gamble has made national news after being chosen as the sandwich king of Washington State. OnlyinYourState.com is making waves again with their list of the best sandwich shops in all 50 states. Wait until you see which restaurant they picked and check out a few of their unique sandwiches.

WA's Best Sandwich Shop for 2026?

Butcher & Baker Provisions (4719 NE State Hwy 104) is known for their hearty menu including breakfasts, desserts, salads, but it's their sandwiches that caught the eyes (and appetites) of patrons who voted this restaurant as the best sandwich shop in the state.

They don't take reservations and they are closed early in the week. Their coffee shop, bakery, and cafe are open Thursdays through Sundays and you can visit their website for shop hours.

Check out this Fried Meatloaf Sandwich. I've never heard of such a concoction, but I might take a bite just to be foodie adventurous.

Fried Meatloaf Sandwich Fried Meatloaf Sandwich. Photo Credit: Butcher and Baker Provisions via Facebook loading...

Does this Mushroom, Onion, and Steak sandwich make you hungry?

Mushroom and Onion Steak Sandwich Mushroom and Onion Steak Sandwich. Photo Credit: Butcher and Baker Provisions via Facebook loading...

How about this Pork Cutlet Caesar Salad Sandwich? Are you willing to try it?

Washington State Sandwich Shop Gets National Recognition Pork Cutlet Caesar Sandwich. Photo Credit: Butcher & Baker Provisions via Facebook loading...

Rather try something less unusual? Get their ham and cheese sub sandwich.

Turkey Sub Ham and Cheese Sub. Photo Credit: Butcher and Baker Provisions via Facebook loading...

Read More: Idaho Restaurant Near Spokane Among Yelp Top 100 Sandwich Spots

Other places in town to eat include the tea room Dahlia Cove Studio, the taproom House 11 Taproom and Bottle Shop, the coffee shop Steel Bridge Coffee, and there's always something to snack on from the local general store on Rainier Avenue NE.

You could make a road trip out of it and visit Port Gamble this spring for the sandwich shop and then take the local Ghost Walk Tour afterward. Oh yeah, this town is BIG on paranormal stuff!