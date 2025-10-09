I scoured the Yelp reviews to bring you the best of the best. These are the burgers that not only locals recommend, but the traveling types also do, too. If your mouth isn't watering for a thick (or smashed) juicy burger by now, check and see if you still have a pulse or are reading this from the afterlife.

A huge, juicy burger from El Fat Cat. Photo: ElFatCat Grill via Facebook A huge, juicy burger from El Fat Cat. Photo: ElFatCat Grill via Facebook loading...

Washington State: Home of 39 Burger-Filled Counties

I live in Yakima County, so I am a lot biased about who I'd recommend as the best burger. There are some places that come highly recommended all across Washington but they don't have any social media presence or websites. You can only see their menus in person or through one of the screenshots somebody uploaded on Yelp.

These are allegedly the #1 burger joints in every county. Do you agree? Who would you recommend instead?

LOOK: The Top Rated Burger in Every County in Washington State Is your mouth salivating yet? Ours is. These are the highest rated burgers on Yelp in each county in Washington State. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

3 Highly Recommended Hidden Gem Burger Joints with No Websites

It might sound wild, but Legends Casino has the best burger I've ever had in years. Get the Baby Pahto Burger from "Legendary Burgers" in the casino food court. It's the hidden gem in Yakima County that you never knew about!

Another hidden gem is so good, they don't even have a Facebook page or any social media. It's word of mouth only, so it seems: C & C Classic Diner in Raymond, WA. I couldn't include them in the photo gallery because they don't HAVE a photo gallery!

Finally, there's a burger restaurant in Tacoma named Tacoma Burger Company. They don't have a website either, but they were ranked the highest on Yelp in the Tacoma area.