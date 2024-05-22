Admit it ladies...when you see a Firefighter or Police Officer in uniform some of you get weak in the knees. People in uniform embody the virtues many admire like dependability, diligence, and integrity.

A NEW SURVEY OF SINGLES FOUND IT'S NOT ALWAYS COPS AND FIREFIGHTERS

DatingNews.com conducted a survey with 3,000 singles being asked what other uniformed professionals they find attractive other than Officers and Firefighters. Is it the bus driver? Maybe the postal worker you find handsome? Security guards? A member of the military?

THE RESULTS MAY SURPRISE YOU

The DatingNews.com survey found the three top picks, other than Police Officers and Firefighters in Washington state;

#1...Paramedics.

Yep. The folks that help you when you have an emergency. The survey found they're attractive to many singles because they're "calm under pressure and they have the ability to make life-altering decisions in the blink of an eye, and the compassion they exhibit in the face of adversity." The officials at DatingNews.com say the bravery, and empathy they exhibit make them very attractive to singles.

DO YOU FIND YOUR MAILMAN OR WOMAN ATTRACTIVE?

#2 Postal Workers.

Ever run to get the mail so you could meet the mailman or woman? They represent reliability. Uniformed workers with a charm and personal touch knowing neighborhoods and people like a map. The survey says

"their workwear, practical and instantly recognizable, signifies a connection to the community, making them a familiar and comforting sight."

Joe Raedle, Getty Images Joe Raedle, Getty Images loading...

DO YOU FIND YOURSELF STARING AT UTILITY WORKERS WITH THOSE SPECIAL WORK HATS?

#3 Utility Workers

You see them when you drive around town. Usually up on a pole working. Their gear is manly, representing the risks they take on a daily basis. For many their technical skills and strength make them highly attractive. They're also considered attractive because they provide a sense of security for many people.

So whatever profession or uniform you're attracted to, you now know the top three most attractive uniforms other than Police Officers and Firefighters.

