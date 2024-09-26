15 Banned Animals You Cannot Own in WA State

The topic of things that are banned keeps popping up in Washington, as we see neighbor states adding to their list of forbidden items. California, for instance, is officially banning the sale of plastic grocery bags.

There aren't too many things banned in Washington. We do have a few exceptions, like Styrofoam containers for restaurants and eateries, buying raw milk from unlicensed places, and sending fresh fruits, vegetables, and/or meat products through the mail.

There are also certain animals we are forbidden to own.

BEFORE I show you the banned to own list for Washington, see the list of animals that are just common sense not to own here (or anywhere if you ask me), like:

  • Alligators
  • Bears
  • Cheetahs
  • Cobras
  • Cougars
  • Crocodiles
  • Elephants
  • Hyenas
  • Jaguars
  • Lemurs
  • Leopards (Snow Leopards, Clouded Leopards, any Leopards
  • Lions
  • Marmosets
  • Monkeys
  • Rattlesnakes and certain other snakes
  • Rhinoceroses
  • Tigers
  • Wolves
BANNED TO THE BONE

The Washington State Department of Agriculture lists the following more common critters that you might be surprised are illegal to own.

 

  • Bats (rabies, hello!)

  • Skunks

  • Foxes

  • Raccoons

  • Coyotes

 

  • Elk

  • Deer

  • Bobcats

  • Bears

  • Falcons

 

  • Quail

  • Grouse (I've never seen a grouse up close before, have you?)

How could this fluffy little baby be on the "banned" list? I mean, just look at it's cute little furry cheeks and that little baby face!

Categories: Breaking News, Featured