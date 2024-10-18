With just weeks to go until the November 5 general election, ballots are landing in the mailboxes of 4.9 million registered voters across Washington, including Yakima County. This election gives residents the opportunity to weigh in on a number of crucial statewide initiative measures, select presidential candidates, and fill key state executive offices including Governor and Attorney General.

IT'S A BUSY TWO PAGE BALLOT

In addition to state-wide offices, voters will have the chance to choose their representatives for state legislative and judicial positions, as well as cast ballots for local county commissioner races in many communities. The presidential race is garnering significant attention this election cycle, with all voters receiving a comprehensive statewide voters guide available both in their mailboxes and online at Washington Secretary of State's website.

IF YOU CAN VOTE YOUR BALLOT WHEN YOU GET IT IN THE MAIL

Yakima County Auditor, Charles Ross, is encouraging voters to act promptly by returning their ballots early to ensure timely results on election night. Ballots must be returned to the Yakima County Auditor’s Office by 8:00 PM on November 5, and importantly, voters can drop off their completed ballots without needing a stamp. For added convenience, Yakima County has installed multiple drop boxes throughout the region, contributing to the state’s total of over 544 official drop boxes and 67 voting centers, all supervised by local election officials.

Shutterstock Shutterstock loading...

A SECURE AND TRANSPARENT ELECTION

“The Office of the Secretary of State and our county election offices are dedicated to ensuring every election runs securely and transparently,” said Assistant Secretary of State Kevin McMahan. “This election is a chance for every eligible voter to help shape their community, and we are committed to making sure every voice is heard.”

ARE YOU NOT YET REGISTERED TO VOTE? MAYBE A FAMILY MEMBER?

Voters who have not yet registered still have time to make their voices count in the November 5 General Election. Online registration, as well as updates by mail or online through VoteWA.gov, will be accepted until October 28. For those who prefer in-person services, registration will also be available at county election offices and voting centers until 8 PM on Election Day.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)

LOOK: What major laws were passed the year you were born? Data for this list was acquired from trusted online sources and news outlets. Read on to discover what major law was passed the year you were born and learn its name, the vote count (where relevant), and its impact and significance. Gallery Credit: Katelyn Leboff

LOOK: 20 American foods that raise eyebrows outside of the US Stac ﻿ ker compiled a list of 20 unusual and uniquely American foods that might raise eyebrows outside the U.S. Gallery Credit: Charlotte Barnett