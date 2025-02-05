A 29-year-old man from Toppenish arrested last Thursday after a fatal crash is now being held on $250,000 bail in the Yakima County jail. David Glenn Meyer is accused of driving drunk and crashing into a vehicle at South 16th and West Washington avenues killing 53-year-old Thomas Pierre of Yakima not Seattle as previously reported.

THE CRASH SCENE

According to a press release from the Yakima Police Department when Officers arrived they found two vehicles severely damaged: a 2014 Jeep Grand Cherokee and a 2014 Jeep Wrangler. According to the preliminary investigation, the Jeep Grand Cherokee was traveling southbound on 16th Avenue when it failed to stop at the intersection, striking the rear of the stationary Jeep Wrangler, which was also headed southbound.

Medical personnel declared the driver of the Wrangler, 53-year-old Thomas Pierre dead at the scene.

THE SUSPECT DRIVER FACES A VEHICULAR HOMICIDE CHARGE

Police say the driver of the Jeep Grand Cherokee, 29-year-old David Glenn Meyer from Toppenish, showed signs of alcohol impairment at the scene. Following medical treatment, he was booked into the Yakima County Jail on charges of Vehicular Homicide and driving on a suspended license. Authorities also believe that speed played a role in the collision. Authorities say Meyer has been arrested five times between 2016 and 2025 for suspicion of drunken driving.

THE INVESTIGATION IS ONGOING

The Yakima Police Department’s Traffic Unit is conducting the ongoing investigation. They are urging anyone with additional information regarding the incident to contact them at (509) 306-3814.

