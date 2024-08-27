Yakima Police Investigate 2nd Homicide in 4 days

Authorities in Yakima are intensifying their investigation into two recent shootings that left two men dead, as they explore a possible gang connection.

A MAN IS DEAD AFTER A SHOOTING EARLY ON MONDAY NIGHT

The latest incident happened around 7:25 PM on Monday in the vicinity of North 6th Street and East ‘F’ Street. Officers responded to reports of shots fired and discovered a 37-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Despite the efforts of medics, he was pronounced dead at the scene. The victim's identity has not yet been released, and no arrests have been made as authorities continue to piece together the events surrounding the shooting.

POLICE BELIEVE THE SHOOTING WAS CONNECTED TO LOCAL GANGS

Yakima Police believe this incident may be gang-related but have not confirmed any details linking it to ongoing gang activity in the area. The investigation is still active, and detectives are seeking additional information from the public.

THE CORONER HAS IDENTIFIED THE FIRST SHOOTING VICTIM

Meanwhile, attention has turned to another recent shooting that took place on Friday, involving 30-year-old Tolerance Jackson. Officers were dispatched to North 18th Ave and Willow Street shortly after 3:55 PM, where they found Jackson with apparent gunshot wounds. Emergency responders attempted life-saving measures, but Jackson succumbed to his injuries at the scene. The Yakima County Coroner confirmed the cause of death as a gunshot wound.

POLICE AREN'T SAYING IF THE TWO RECENT SHOOTINGS WERE CONNECTED

As of now, authorities have not identified any suspects in the Jackson case, which remains under investigation. Yakima Police have so far declined to comment on whether these two shootings are connected, leaving the community with lingering questions.
Police are urging anyone with information regarding these incidents to come forward.

POLICE ARE WAITING FOR YOUR TIPS

Tips can be submitted directly to the Yakima Police Department Investigative Division at (509) 575-6200 or through Crime Stoppers Yakima County at 1-800-222-8477.
The Yakima community is grappling with the implications of these shootings, as police work diligently to curb violence and enhance public safety.

