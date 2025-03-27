Yakima County Auditor Charles Ross says he doesn't yet know how executive action to overhaul US elections will impact vote-by-mail elections in Washington State.

THE PRESIDENT SIGNED AN EXECUTIVE ORDER ON TUESDAY

President Donald Trump signed the action on Tuesday requiring proof of citizenship to vote in federal elections. Ross says he and other local and state officials plan to talk about the impact of the action but there's currently no changes being ordered in state elections.

WILL WE SEE COURT CHALLENGES?

States have the authority to set their own election rules so no doubt the order will likely face court challenges, the reason why Washington State officials are waiting to learn more before making comments on how the order could impact state elections.

County Elections Supervisor Kathy Fisher County Elections Supervisor Kathy Fisher loading...

TRUMP WANTS MAJOR REFORMS ESPECIALLY FOR VOTE-BY-MAIL ELECTIONS

In the order Trump says elections have failed “to enforce basic and necessary election protections." He wants election officials to work closer with prosecutors to arrest those who commit "election crimes." Trump threatens federal funding will be pulled if the order isn't followed. Federal officials say about 9% of U.S. citizens or more than 21 million people don't have proof of citizenship available. The order also directs federal agencies to work together to find non-citizens who vote in local elections.

THE SECRETARY OF THE STATE SAYS VOTES COULD BE IMPACTED

Washington Secretary of State Steve Hobbs says President Trump's executive order on elections could affect voting in Washington state on federal races. Votes need to be received by election day. Hobbs says Postal Service delays could cause votes to be missed. Proof of citizenship means having a passport or REAL ID driver's license. There will also be federal oversight of state voter list maintenance. Hobbs says they already meet he National Voter Registration Act requirements.

DID BIDEN TAKE ANY ACTION?

Back in 2021 former President Joe Biden issued an executive order asking federal officials to work to increase voter registration. Trump has rescinded that 2021 order.