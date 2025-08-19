Sadly, the At Home decor store is closing its location in Union Gap. According to Yakima Valley locals who have asked employees, the final day to shop at At Home is reported to be Sunday, August 24th. There's one thing shoppers should know before they go rack up on all those deals though.

A Shopper's Secret to Liquidation Sales

If this store's closing is anything like the ones at JoAnn's and Party City, they will be selling everything in the store from products to furnishings. But that's not the shopping secret.

You know how when you buy something at a liquidation sale, they have huge signs that say, "All Sales Final?" That means whatever you purchase you can't return it, right? Yes. But what if you bought something at this (or any other) liquidation sale that turned out to be in broken condition--although it wasn't marked as defective? If you didn't pay for it with cash, you might be able to do a charge back to your card.

"Use a credit card instead of cash or a check. If an item is defective or damaged, you may be able to request a chargeback from your card issuer." - Washington State Office of the Attorney General

Another tip: if the item you want to buy has a markdown price on it, oftentimes you will get an additional markdown when they scan it at checkout. That happened to me when JoAnn's closed and that's how I ended up with 8 things of yarn, 5 crochet hooks, 10 rolls of embroidery threads, a handful of zippers, plus Cricut accessories for only $16 and some change. My receipt said I had bought a retail value of over $268 worth of stuff!

The moral of the story is to carefully inspect anything you buy when a store is going out of business so that you don't end up with buyer's remorse. Now back to your regularly scheduled shopping for deals!

