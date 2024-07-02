Astria Toppenish Hospital Breaks Ground on Behavioral Health Unit Expansion
At a time when many people are asking for more access to healthcare in the Yakima Valley Astria Toppenish Hospital is holding a groundbreaking Tuesday for the expansion of the hospital's Behavioral Health Unit.
THE EXPANSION IS BEING CALLED A MILESTONE
It's being called a "milestone in Astria Health's commitment to mental health services." The event is set for 2:00 pm at Astria Toppenish Hospital, Conference Room 502 West 4th Avenue. The hospital website says the unit offers a long-term inpatient psychiatric unit along with a medical withdrawal management program that's helped many people in the valley.
AN EXPANSION MEANS MORE PEOPLE WILL GET THE HELP THEY NEED
The expansion is expected to allow even more people to take advantage of the life saving services. Hospital officials say they understand "what patients and their families are going through and want to include everyone in the healing process."
Speakers during the groundbreaking event will talk about how the unit has helped to change many lives.
IF YOU GO YOU'LL HEAR FROM SPEAKERS
The speakers include;
Congressman Dan Newhouse
Rick Evans, Central Washington Outreach Director, Maria Cantwell’s Office
Yakima County Commissioner District 3 , LaDon Linde
IF YOU PLAN TO GO PLEASE RSVP NOW
Please RSVP by July 1 to ensure we can accommodate all attendees.
For any questions or additional information, please contact Jane Winslow jane.winslow@astria.health 509.840.8144.
