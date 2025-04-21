With so much news about MS-13 gang members and the prison in El Salvador the question must be asked is the Yakima Valley home to MS-13 gang members?

A YAKIMA MAN WAS ARRESTED IN 2018 AN MS-13 GANG MEMBER



Local authorities say Yakima is home to not only MS-13 gang members but also powerful drug cartels that have been operating in Yakima for years. According to the US Department of Justice one of the first arrests of a MS-13 gang member happened back in 2018 when 34-year-old Daniel Rivera Diaz aka JD Primo of Yakima was charged with conspiracy and operating as a major drug trafficker for allegedly brokering drug deals from inside a federal prison in Mississippi. He was eventually sentenced to more than 20-years-in federal prison. Federal officials say he was responsible for the distribution of deadly heroin on the East Coast.

A RISE IN MS-13 GANG MEMBERS IN YAKIMA?

Since that arrest federal authorities say they've seen a rise in drug cartels and serious gang members distributing drugs and committing crimes throughout eastern and central Washington. Yakima Police officials say while they deal with a lot of gang crime they don't see a growing number of MS-13 gang members. However they say it's highly likely there's been big growth with local gangs and ties to Mexico after the previous administrations open door policy.

DRUG CARTELS ARE FULLY ESTABLISHED IN CENTRAL WASHINGTON

Federal and state authorities say with the recent open southern border cartels moved in and increased the amount of drugs they transport over the border and gained a foothold on power. In fact Federal authorities say Mexican drug cartels are now operating in all 50 states including 4 cities in the Yakima Valley.

MS-13 GANG MEMBERS ARE PART OF THE CARTELS

Today Yakima Police say the most active gangs are the Lower Valley Locos (LVL) and Surenos but there's also reports that MS-13 gang members are also active in the area.

Officials with the Drug Enforcement Administration say two cartels, the Sinaloa and Jalisco cartels have pushed aside all other drug trafficking competition and are now leaders in Washington state.