It's no secret that water is the lifeblood of the Yakima Valley but it's a scarce commodity these days especially for area growers.

OH NO NOT AGAIN

The 2025 growing season was curtailed by a lack of water and now the Washington State Department of Ecology is warning the Yakima Basin could face a fourth year of drought in 2026. If that happens it would be the longest drought in more than 30-years. Reservoirs are currently at 52 percent, which is the fourth lowest since 1971.

MORE RESTRICTIONS IN 2026?

If the drought continues, water rights might face more restrictions along with homeowners who would need to cut back the use of water in the summer.

ANOTHER VIEWPOINT FROM CLIFF MASS

That's the prediction from the state ecology department but there is another side to the story and it's coming from the Cliff Mass Weather Blog. He says stories in the Seattle Times and other state media sources have "hyped" and exaggerated the drought in the state of Washington. In fact in his current blog he sights a specific story in the Seattle Times about the Yakima River Basin that he calls it dishonest journalism.

A DIFFERENT PREDICITON

Mass, in his weather blog says the Yakima Reservoir system is "rapidly filling, and Yakima River levels are normal." He says the reservoirs are higher than last year at this time and are refilling fast.

You can check out the Cliff Mass Blog at cliffmass.blogspot.com

DESPITE MASS FACTS ECOLOGY CONTINUES WITH WARNINGS

In October the ecology department issued what they called an "unprecedented halt to surface water use from Oct. 6 through the end of October." Ria Berns, Ecology’s Water Resources program manager says “we have not experienced a drought like this in over 30 years, and it’s forcing us to take actions we’ve never done before."