A shooting in Yakima on Labor Day remains unsolved as police hope for tips to make an arrest because police say they know someone has been talking.

THE VICTIM DIED AT THE SCENE

The shooting early on Labor Day took the life of 27-year-old Jamie Garcia Garnica who died in the 1800 block of Cornell Avenue. Officers found him with a gunshot wound and tried to save him at the scene but he died before he could get to a hospital.

Yakima Police Car/Townsquaremedia Yakima Police Car/Townsquaremedia loading...

TWO VICTIMS OF THE SHOOTING

Shortly after the initial call Police were told of another victim at Multicare Yakima Memorial who was also believed to be involved with the incident on Cornell Ave, and officers responded to the hospital. The person at the hospital was identified as a 32-year-old man with non-life-threatening injuries. He was also a victim in the shooting.

GANG RELATED SHOOTING?

Police aren't saying if the shooting was gang related. Many shootings in the past in that general area have been linked to local gangs.

No arrests have been made. But police say they know someone knows something about the murder. Is that you?

IF YOU SAW SOMETHING SAY SOMETHING

Anyone with information regarding this Homicide is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or contact the Yakima County Crime Stoppers 1-800-222-8477. If you call Crime Stoppers you could get a reward if an arrest is made.