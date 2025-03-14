April is alcohol awareness month but before there's a special holiday right around the corner that many celebrate with alcohol. St. Patrick's Day is set for Monday, March 17 and that's the day many local and state authorities will be looking for impaired drivers.

YPD OFFICERS WILL BE BUSY WITH DUI PATROLS THIS WEEKEND

It's a busy day for the Yakima Police Department which has issued a statement on the department's Facebook page;

"Don't press your luck this St. Patrick’s Day!

YPD will have DUI emphasis patrols this weekend througout the St. Patrick’s Day holiday. Plan ahead - use a rideshare, call a cab, or designate a sober driver. A DUI will cost you more than just a pot of gold."

Yakima Police Officers have a no tolerance policy meaning that if you're stopped driving under the influence you will go to jail and face fines. In fact during the month of February Yakima Police issued 918 citations, many for speeding. Officers also investigated 139 crashes with 73 happening at city intersections. 47 drivers were arrested for DUI last month.

Beer, Liquor, and Mini-Bottles of Booze Canva loading...

YPD EXPECTS A LOT OF DUI ARRESTS THIS MONTH LIKE LAST MONTH

Officials at Safe Yakima Valley say it's a perfect time to talk to young people about the dangers of underage drinking. 63% of kids in Yakima County say their parents or caregivers talked with them about not drinking alcohol according to a recent survey. 36% of 8th graders say they received alcohol at home with permission.

ARE YOU SPEAKING TO YOUR KIDS ABOUT ALCOHOL?

Safe Yakima Valley says if a child uses any substance they have a 34% chance of developing a long term problem in the future.

If you are planning on drinking alcohol this St. Patrick's Day Officers urge you to get a designated driver, call an UBER or stay where you plan to party.

LOOK: This is the best place to live in every state Stacker compiled a list of the best places to live in every state using Niche's 2023 rankings , from planned communities to college towns. Gallery Credit: Stacker

NEW NEIGHBORS: These Are the States Sending the Most People to Washington Stacker compiled a list of states where the most people are moving to Washington using data from the Census Bureau. Gallery Credit: Stacker