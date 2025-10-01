The Yakima Health District Board of Health is expected to issue a new letter in October calling for enforcement of unlicensed food vendors in Yakima County without calling for federal intervention.

THE ORIGINAL LETTER HAS BEEN RETRACTED

A letter from the board earlier this month upset some people because it called for federal intervention in the enforcement. The letter has since been retracted.

The letter, unanimously approved by the health board on August 27 was sent to federal authorities including Immigration and Customs Enforcement. It upset people who attended a recent board of health meeting.

Get our free mobile app

PART OF A DANGEROUS ENTERPRISE

The letter says unlicensed food vendors are part of a "dangerous and violent criminal enterprise" coordinated by those breaking the law in California.

The author of the original letter, Yakima County Commissioner Amanda McKinney says it's about going after vendors who are in the country illegally operating without licenses and not following health rules.

HAVE YOU READ THE LETTER?

McKinney believes that many who didn't like the original letter never even read it. She calls the retraction of the original letter "absurd" because it's already been sent to the federal agencies. McKinney says she's not ashamed of the way the letter was written and doesn't believe a retraction should have been made.

Getty Images Getty Images loading...

NEW LETTER BY OCTOBER 29

McKinney says a new letter is expected to be given to the board October 29 that will call for a continued crack down on unlicensed vendors without the reference to the federal agencies or immigration enforcement.