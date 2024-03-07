The Yakima City Council and city hall may have a new home in the future. The Yakima City Council is now pondering the possibility of moving city hall to the to the former Bank of America building next door to city hall at 101 N. Second Street.

CITY LEADERS TALKED ABOUT THE PROPOSAL DURING A STUDY SESSION

The city held a study session on the proposal last week where no decisions were made. A study by local architects was considered by the council. The study gave suggestions on moving some city services and operations to the former bank building.

Yakima-City-Hall-11 loading...

IT'S A PROCESS THAT COULD TAKE UP TO A YEAR TO FIGURE OUT

City officials say the study session was part of a process that could take up to a year.

For now city leaders know it will be a costly move. The aim of the study by ALSC Architects was to find efficiency in the new space and to make the new building more accessible to the public. The study says the city should move city council meetings and other city operations to the building next door.

Yakima City Hall Facebook loading...

IT'LL BE A COSTLY MOVE AND WHERE WILL THE MONEY COME FROM?

While the city held a study session on the issue there's no plan to move forward until more funding is found. It's estimated that move would cost upwards of $30 million.

