Two people were hospitalized and one person was arrested after a series of traffic crashes on Friday according to the Yakima Police Department.

A PEDESTRIAN INJURED

Officers started the busy day at 12:00 pm Friday when they were called to a car vs. pedestrian crash at West Nob Hill and 24th Avenue. Authorities arrived and found a person injured and a driver waiting at the scene. They say the pedestrian, who hasn't been identified was struck while crossing Nob Hill west of 24th Avenue outside of a crosswalk.

DRIVER DIDN'T SEE THE PERSON

Police say the driver didn't see the person at the time of the crash. The victim was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital then transferred to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. No arrests were made and no citations were issued in the crash as the investigation continues.

A SCHOOL BUS CRASH

Officers were then called at about 1:00 pm Friday for a school bus and car crash at the intersection of 21st and Nob Hill. Police say the bus was full of summer school students. Only one had minor injuries in the crash. About 20 minutes later police were called to a crash on North 40th avenue in which a driver lost control and slammed into a power pole. No injuries were reported.

A SUSPECT ARRESTED

The last serious incident happened at about 8:25 pm at the are of 9th Street and East Lincoln. Yakima Police say a vehicle was traveling northbound on 9th Street when the 24-year-old driver passed a vehicle, failed to stop at a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle on East Lincoln. The driver then struck a pedestrian and hit another vehicle. The pedestrian was taken to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital for treatment and the suspect driver was arrested. Officers say the driver was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the crash. He's being held in the Yakima County jail facing charges later this week in Yakima County Superior Court.

