A Big Day For The Yakima Council As Search For New Manager Begins
Tuesday is an important day in the city of Yakima. Tuesday is the day the Yakima City Council will begin the official search for a new city manager.
THE CITY WILL TALK ABOUT HIRING AN INTERIM MANAGER
The former city manager, Bob Harrison was terminated by the council earlier this month. In the meantime the council has decided to hire an interim city manager until a permanent replacement can be found. The council is expected to vote on whether to hire former assistant city manager Dave Zabell as the interim manager.
WILL THE CITY VOTE IN FAVOR OF HIRING A CONSULTING COMPANY?
Despite the fact that Yakima Mayor Patricia Byers wants the city human resources office to handle the hiring the city is using a consulting firm to find the new manager. The city is also expected to vote on a contract with the consulting company Tuesday as well.
IF THE COUNCIL VOTES NO THE CITY WILL HANDLE THE SEARCH
The city council members could vote against the contract and instead use the city Human Resources Office to find the next Yakima City Manager.
It's up to the council. The council meets at 5:30 pm at Yakima City Hall. You can also watch the meeting live at Yakimawa.gov.
