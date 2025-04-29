A change in the weather means it's time for the Sunday Downtown Yakima Farmers’ Market. The opening day is set for May 11, Mothers Day Weekend.

THE MARKET HAS A NEW MANAGER THIS YEAR

In a press release from the Downtown Association of Yakima the Executive Director, Curt Wilson says the market will have a new manager this year. “Our New Market Manager, Yair Guttierez, has jumped right in and is navigating things quickly, since joining the Downtown Association team just recently." He says 72 vendors are set for the 2025 season.

Wilson says Guttierez has strong community ties, lots of catering experience, a military background and knowledge about marketing.

Downtown Yakima Farmers Market Downtown Yakima Farmers Market via Facebook loading...

THE FIRST MARKET WILL SEE LOTS OF HANDCRAFTED ITEMS

The market will open with lots of handcrafted items, great food and entertainment. Later this spring and summer the market will begin to fill with the fruits and vegetables that are hallmarks of the Yakima Valley. The schedule calls for the market to run from May 11th to October 19th from 9:00 am to 1:00 pm. with many specialty days including the always popular "Kids Day."

YOU CAN STILL GET INVOLVED

It's not too late for Businesses and organizations interested in becoming sponsors or supporters of the market for the 2025 season. Contact or Curt Wilson at director@downtownyakima.com or Yair Gutierrez about sponsorship packages at farmersmarket@downtownyakima.com.

WANT TO BE A VENDOR??

All vendor questions and applications can be directed to the Farmers’ Market email: farmersmarket@downtownyakima.com. www.downtownyakimafarmersmarket.com. In addition to having the full array of market information, the website also contains an online form for vendor registration.