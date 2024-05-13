Yakima Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported Saturday in the 1400 block of Cherry Avenue. Officers were called to the area where they found a 71-year-old man dead from a gunshot wound. The man who died hasn't been identified.

THE PERSON RESPONSIBLE STAYED AT THE SCENE

Officers started an investigation and found the person responsible for the shooting at the scene. The 27-year-old spoke to Officers and told them the 71-year-old man came onto his property and made threats with a firearm. He told the Officers he was protecting his family when he decided to shoot the 71-year-old man who died at the scene. A press release says "the 71-year-old male was found to have a small caliber pistol in his possession during the investigation."

yakima-police-car-3 loading...

THE 27-YEAR-OLD SHOOTER WAS RELEASED AS THE INVESTIGATION CONTINUES

The press release from the Yakima Police Department says witness statements and video evidence "corroborated" what was believed to have happened at the scene before police arrived. The 27-year-old man who fired the shots was released from the scene after consulting with the Yakima County Prosecutor’s Office as the investigation continues.

Yakima Police yakimapolice.org image loading...

THE VICTIM'S NAME HASN'T BEEN RELEASED

The press release says a "full review of the evidence will occur before a formal decision is made by the Yakima County Prosecuting Attorney’s office." The man who died hasn't been released until notification of his family.

Anyone with information about this matter, is encouraged to contact the Yakima Police Department’s Major Crimes Unit, Sergeant Noah Johnson at (509) 576-6784.

