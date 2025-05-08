It never fails, visitors to Washington State always come with a bunch of stereotypes they think about us that are just plain loud and wrong.

A Quick Washington State Insider's Joke

If we see somebody with an umbrella in Seattle, we automatically know they are definitely a tourist.** No lie, it makes me giggle when I see an umbrella anymore! The thinking logic goes something like, it rains in Seattle all the time, so if you can't toughen it out during a (light or heavy) drizzle, then you're a noob.

Speaking of rain...here's a Washington stereotype myth I desperately need to dispel:

MYTH #1: It always rains in Washington State

Only the Westside of Washington gets all that rain. The rest of us pretty much live in a desert. We even have our own custom tumbleweeds that float on by you--even on The Rez/highway/freeway/U.S. State Route/backwoods!

MYTH #2: All we drink is Starbucks coffee

There's a mom & pop coffee stand on practically every other corner in Washington. I actually think more people in Washington prefer Dutch Bros. these days.

MYTH #3: Everybody listens to grunge music

We haven't lost our love for grunge, but we definitely have moved on to indie fusion music, including a blend of jazz, hip-hop, world beats, tantric, hard rock, symphony, and soul.

MYTH #4: All we eat are Washington apples

Washington has a ton of asparagus, cherries, potatoes, grapes, and vegetables that we grow in spades. Stop by a small-town farm stand and buy local!

MYTH #5: The only cool thing to see in Seattle is the Space Needle

Sure, the Space Needle is freakin' cool and kinda spendy because it's a tourist trap, but you should venture over to the Museum of Pop Culture (known by locals as The MoPop), Downtown Seattle Library, the Capitol Hill Block Party, and if you're lucky, the Fremont Solstice Parade during the summer (fair warning, there are naked bike riders in this parade).

MYTH #6: Washington is full of lumberjacks and tree huggers

Okay, maybe this stereotype is actually true. HA!

MYTH #7: The only part of Washington that’s cool is Seattle

There's so much more to Washington than Seattle. Visit the numerous wine regions (Yakima Valley Wine Country), craft breweries (Métier Brewing Company), hot spots for Brunch (Maltby's Cafe), award winning James Beard restaurants (Los Hernandez Tamales), and the small-town places that celebrities randomly visit (Jennifer Garner).

**This is not true in other parts of America. Take Chicago, for instance: I know from first-hand experience that if it rains in Chicago and you don't have an umbrella, you're going to have a rotten rest of the day!

