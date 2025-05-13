68-Year-Old James Sandall Killed in Collision Near Vernita

A man from Yakima died in a traffic crash Friday near the Vernita Bridge. Washington State Patrol Troopers say 68-year-old James Sandall died at a richland hospital after the crash reported at about 11:00 am Friday. The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SANDALL WAS LEAVING THE REST AREA WHEN THE CRASH HAPPENED

Troopers say Sandall was driving out of the Vernita rest area when he collided with another vehicle. The other driver and a passenger in Sandall's vehicle were injured and treated at a Richland hospital.

GAS PRICES ARE DOWN THIS WEEK

Average gasoline prices in Yakima have fallen 1.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.86 per gallon, according to GasBuddy's survey of 91 stations in Yakima. Prices in Yakima are 20.1 cents per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 51.1 cents per gallon lower than a year ago. The national average price of diesel has decreased 2.8 cents in the last week and stands at $3.473 per gallon, nearly the lowest tally since 2021.

WE KNOW WHERE TO FIND THE CHEAPEST GAS

The cheapest gas in the Yakima area? Gas selling for $3.29 per gallon, priced on Sunday at the Ahtanum Fuel Stop on Goodman Road and Costco in Union Gap.