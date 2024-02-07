No answers yet for the parking plan for downtown Yakima but the Yakima City Council in Tuesday did take action to prevent you from being ticketed for parking too long in a city parking lot.

GO AHEAD AND PARK AS LONG AS YOU WANT IN A CITY PARKING LOT

The council Tuesday voted in favor of a hold on parking enforcement for another 60 days. The moratorium on parking enforcement means no tickets will be written until April 19. Now city leaders say it's time to find a solution to parking in downtown Yakima.

SO WHAT'S THE PROBLEM NOW?

Many who live and work downtown say the monthly cost of $50 is too high and needs to be more affordable. Currently the policy, which is on hold, allows 2 hours free parking. Many who don't purchase the monthly pass have to move cars around every 2 hours or pay the cost of a parking ticket.

Andy Winford/Townsquare Media

THE CITY DID HAVE A PLAN IN PLACE LAST YEAR FOR A SHORT TIME

Earlier this year the city worked with downtown business owners to come up with a new plan. The plan was developed by downtown business owners Joe Mann, Ben HIttle and Steve Mercy. Under the plan the city increased the cost of paid parking spaces downtown to raise money to help maintain the parking lots. The paid spaces were increased from $40 to $50 each month.

THAT'S STILL TOO MUCH MONEY FOR MANY PEOPLE

Many who work downtown say that's too expensive. They also say parking tickets are too expensive and tough to avoid if you work downtown and have to move your car every 2 hours.

So what's the answer? It's not clear what changes will be made to see less enforcement and more affordable monthly parking rates.

