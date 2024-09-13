54 Overdose Deaths Tied to Fentanyl in Yakima This Year

As the grim reality of drug-related fatalities continues to unfold, Yakima County is grappling with a rising tide of overdose deaths this year, significantly driven by the pervasive presence of fentanyl. According to Coroner Jim Curtice, the county has recorded 89 overdose deaths in 2023, with 54 of those deaths directly attributed to fentanyl.

YAKIMA COUNTY COULD SET A NEW RECORD THIS YEAR

The rising death toll is stark, with the end of July showing 77 overdose fatalities, indicating troubling trends that have only escalated since then. "This year, we're on track to surpass last year’s record of 96 overdose deaths," says Curtice. "The numbers are climbing at an alarming rate."

A LIFE SAVING DRUG IS AVAILABLE IN YAKIMA COUNTY

In a glimmer of hope amidst the tragedy, Curtice highlights the lifesaving potential of Narcan, an anti-opioid drug that can reverse overdoses. The availability of Narcan in vending machines across Yakima serves as a crucial resource for community members. Residents can find the life-saving medication at the Opportunities Industrialization Center located at 717 Fruitvale Blvd and at Yakamart on Fort Road in Toppenish.

TIME TO LOOK AT THAT MEDICINE CABINET

As the community rallies to combat this crisis, Curtice stresses the importance of proactive steps individuals can take in their own homes. "The best thing everyone can do today is to look for unused or expired medications in their medicine cabinets and dispose of them properly," he advises. This initiative aims to keep potent prescription drugs, particularly pain medications, out of the hands of young people and those at risk.

