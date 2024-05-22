Can you believe it? These 5 counties in Washington are shrinking faster than you’d think! Find out what’s going on and what it means for their future.

I moved to Yakima County in 2002, when the population estimate was less than 240,000. Now, it's over 260,000, and we're still not in the "biggest cities in the state" level!

Washington state on the whole has been growing exponentially in population since I packed up my bags from Tennessee and moved here in a U-Haul.

I know moving to Washington state can look like a bed full of roses compared to wherever you're trying to escape from, but fair warning, and I can tell you from first hand experience, it's kind of hard to find housing. Let alone affordable housing.

There is some good news, however. Even though I've been noticing more more Reddit posts about people looking to move to my parts of Washington, according to the 2023 census report, Yakima County is one of the fastest shrinking counties in the state.

I am shocked to see these other counties that have made the cut, too, and am left wondering why they are losing people?

Are they moving to California, a state where a lot of Washington residents are moving to?

Perhaps they are "snowbirds" and have decided to retire in their second homes in the warmer and quieter spaces of Arizona?

THE FASTEST SHRINKING COUNTIES IN WASHINGTON STATE: OH, REALLY, NOW?

#5: SAN JUAN COUNTY

Towns in San Juan County include: Waldron, Roche Harbor, and Friday Harbor.

#4: KITSAP COUNTY

Some of the many towns in Kitsap County include: Bremerton, Port Orchard, Poulsbo, Silverdale, Bainbridge Island, Kingston, and Seabeck.

#3: WALLA WALLA COUNTY

Towns in Walla Walla County include: College Place, Walla Walla, Garrett, Prescott, Dixie, Touchet, Burbank, Wallula, and Waitsburg.

#2: YAKIMA COUNTY

Some of the biggest towns in Yakima County include: White Swan, Selah, Terrace Heights, Yakima, Granger, Wapato, Toppenish, Buena, Sunnyside, Yakima, Naches, Cowiche, Tieton, and Zillah.

#1: ISLAND COUNTY

Towns in Island County include: Oak Harbor, Whidbey Island, Freeland, Coupeville, Clinton, and Langley.

