Whether you're taking some extended vacation time off this week or not, there's some fun activities in the Yakima Valley worth checking out this 4th of July.

I, for one, am planning on taking my daughter out to a baseball game this week to see the Pippins take on the Cowlitz Black Bears. I'm thinking about inviting some friends to come and bring their families, too, so that it will feel like a big party in the bleachers.

Yakima Valley Pippins Schedule 2024

Many residents in the Yakima Valley are planning on taking their friends and family to see the fireworks at the lawn of the Sundome.

There's not just going to be a firework show at State Fair Park, there will also be carnival rides for the kids and live music entertainment. The best part is that the entertainment is free!

There's a comedy show & fireworks out in Harrah at Spur Tavern.

The city of Selah is holding its annual 4th of July Fireworks at Carlon Park. I went to that one last year. Expect a big crowd and lots of thunderous fireworks!

A Pokémon Go event is happening during the Granger Community Days. They're also having a Pickleball tournament!

Toppenish is hosting their annual rodeo this week, too, at the rodeo fairgrounds. It's on July 5th & 6th.

The 4th of July Kids Parade starts in Moxee geared for kids ages infants thru 13 years old.

