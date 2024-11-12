A 49-year-old woman lost her life after being struck by a vehicle while riding her bicycle in the 1800 block of Fruitvale Boulevard on Monday. According to Yakima Police, the accident happened around 5:50 pm as the woman was crossing the street northbound.

POLICE SAY THE WOMAN SIMPLY DIDN'T SEE THE VEHICLE

Police reports indicate the woman failed to yield to a westbound 2011 Jeep Liberty.

After the woman was struck she was treated at the scene and then rushed to Multi-Care Yakima Hospital where she died of her injuries. Yakima Police say they talked to the driver and was evaluated at the scene by a Drug Recognition Expert, and "no signs of impairment or intoxication were present."

THE DRIVER WAS NOT CITED AT THE SCENE

As a result, the driver won't face any charges in connection with the incident.

Authorities have indicated that the preliminary cause of the crash is attributed to the bicyclist’s failure to yield to the oncoming vehicle. The investigation is ongoing by the Yakima Police Department's Traffic Unit.

DID YOU SEE THE CRASH?

Police are urging anyone with further information regarding the incident to come forward by calling 509-575-6246.

Police say the crash serves as a stark reminder of the importance of road safety for both drivers and cyclists.

