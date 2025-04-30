Animals banned in Washington circuses: New Law Set to Start Soon

SENATE BILL 5065 has been signed into law by Governor Ferguson. It prohibits certain traveling animal types from being allowed for circus use in Washington State. The law will go into effect beginning July 2025, as The NewsTribune reports.

These animals are not allowed to be brought to Washington in a truck, trailer, railway car, or any other mode of transportation.

4 Popular Circus Animals That Are Hereby BANNED in WA State

Washington state circus animal ban law origins

The law was proposed by Senators Liias, Lovick, Stanford, Bateman, Frame, Krishnadasan, Nobles, Riccelli, and Saldaña.

Notable comments from legislators and lobbyists about the need for this law include:

“...[This is] inhumane treatment that endangers [the animals] lives, and the safety of audiences.” - Sen. Marko Liias (D-Edmonds)

“[These animals are] forced to perform frightening and sometimes painful tricks; they often endure a lifetime of misery.” - Animal Defense Fund

New WA State Law Officially Bans Traveling Circuses from Using These 4 Animals

WHAT IS THE PENALTY FOR VIOLATING THE NEW WA LAW?

If a traveling circus includes any of the aforementioned banned animals, they will be charged with a gross misdemeanor. The maximum fine for breaking this law is $5,000 fine and jail time up to 364 days.

4 Popular Circus Animals That Are Hereby BANNED in WA State

The use of any elephants, bears, wild cats**, and nonhuman primates will be banned from appearing in traveling shows coming through WA State. The non-human primate family includes monkeys, apes, lemurs, and lorises.

“No person shall allow for the participation of a covered animal in a traveling animal act…in any exhibition, public showing, presentation, display, exposition, fair, animal act, circus, ride, trade show, petting zoo, carnival, parade, race, or similar undertaking in which animals are required to perform tricks, give rides, or participate as accompaniments for the entertainment, amusement, or benefit of a live audience.” - SB 5065

**This law does not include house cats or domestic cats.

Domestic Cats Are Allowed to be in the Circus in WA State

