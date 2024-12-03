38-Year-Old Man Dies Following Shooting in Yakima

Yakima Police are investigating a fatal shooting reported on Sunday, December 1.

According to a press release the Yakima Police Department was notified at 4:50 pm on Sunday that a 38-year-old man was transported by private vehicle to Multicare Yakima Memorial Hospital, suffering from an apparent gunshot wound. The press release from YPD says the man died of his injuries at the hospital. He has not been identified.

POLICE SAY THEY KNOW WHERE THE SHOOTING HAPPENED

The release says Officers and Detectives quickly began gathering information on who brought the victim to the hospital and the circumstances surrounding the incident. Detectives responded and the investigation is ongoing.

Authorities say it's believed that the victim was shot in the area of N 6th St and E Yakima Avenue.

DID YOU SEE SOMETHING?

Anyone with information related this homicide, is asked to contact the Yakima Police Department at (509) 575-6200 or Detective Kevin Cays at (509) 249-6874.

THREE OTHER MURDERS REMAIN UNDER INVESTIGATION

Meanwhile police are still investigating the murder of two young people in Yakima on Friday November 8. Officers were called to the parking lot of the Safeway store 2200 block of Nob Hill Blvd. at about 6:40 pm Friday where they found two people who had been shot multiple times. A 19-year-old died at the scene of the shooting and 20-year-old man was taken to Yakima Memorial Multicare hospital where he died. Two suspects were arrested and face murder charges.

IT WAS A DEADLY FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 8

Another man was shot on the same Friday morning in the 400 block of Erickson Lane.

Officers responded to calls of gunfire at about 2:35 a.m. and discovered a 32-year-old man who had been shot multiple times. Despite the efforts of police and medical personnel, he was pronounced dead at the scene. As of now, no arrests have been made. If you have information about the shooting call the Yakima Police Department Gang Unit, Sgt. Mark Grow at 509-576-6341 Yakima County CrimeStoppers at 800-222-8477.

