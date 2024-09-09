The Yakima Police Department has arrested a 32-year-old man in connection with the shooting death of Tolerance Jackson, a 30-year-old man, on August 23. The arrest took place early Thursday at a residence in Yakima, following an arrest warrant issued for the suspect. He now faces charges of Second-Degree Murder and is currently held in the Yakima County Jail.

OF THE TWO MOST RECENT SHOOTINGS THIS WAS NOT GANG RELATED

The shooting happened in the vicinity of North 18th Avenue and Willow Street, and while police are still investigating the case, they have stated that they do not believe the incident was gang-related. The motive behind the shooting has not yet been disclosed.

POLICE ARE STILL SEARCHING FOR A SUSPECT OR SUSPECTS IN THE SECOND FATAL SHOOTING LAST MONTH



In a separate and concerning development, police are still searching for suspects involved in another homicide that took place just a week later. On August 30, 37-year-old Mario Rique Giles was shot and killed in what authorities have labeled a gang-related incident near North Sixth and East F Streets. Giles succumbed to his injuries at the scene.

Townsquare Media / John Taylor Townsquare Media / John Taylor loading...

DO YOU HAVE VIDEO OF THE SCENE?

The Yakima Police Department's Criminal Investigations Division is handling both cases. While details regarding the motive and identities of the suspects in Giles' murder remain unclear, investigators are actively seeking assistance from the community. They are urging residents and business owners in the area to review their surveillance footage for any unusual activity that may offer clues.

YOU CAN CALL IN YOUR TIPS ANONYMOUSLY

Anyone with information regarding either incident is encouraged to contact Detective Kevin Cays of the Yakima Police Department Major Crimes Unit at (509) 249-6874 or reach out to Yakima County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-800-222-8477.

25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today? Below, find out where 25 of the most infamous crimes in history took place — and what the locations are used for today. (If they've been left standing.)