Look for these WA State Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy
The 2026 Winter Olympics are coming soon, and this year several athletes with ties to Washington State will be repping the USA in Italy.
When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?
Friday, February 6th through February 22nd, 2026
Where Are the Winter Olympics This Year?
Milano Cortina
You can watch the Winter Olympics on your local NBC channel and catch additional highlights and games on the Peacock streaming channel.
Celebrities will be flocking in to watch the Olympic games and some will be giving special live performances, including Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, who will be singing on stage at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan.
The opening ceremony begins February 6th at 10 a.m. Pacific, and the prime-time events start at 5 p.m.
2026 Winter Olympics TEAM USA Athletes with Washington State Ties
Redmond: Katie Hensien: Alpine Skiing
Bellevue: Eunice Lee: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating
Seattle: Erin Martin: Para Nordic Skiing
Winthrop: Novie McCabe: Cross-Country Skiing
Burlington: Cooper McLeod: Speedskating
Issaquah: Ben Richardson: Curling
Tacoma: Corinne Stoddard: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating
Lake Stevens: Luc Violette: Curling
