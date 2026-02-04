Look for these WA State Athletes at the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy

Photo by Patrick Smith/Getty Images

The 2026 Winter Olympics are coming soon, and this year several athletes with ties to Washington State will be repping the USA in Italy.

When Are the 2026 Winter Olympics?

Friday, February 6th through February 22nd, 2026

Where Are the Winter Olympics This Year?

Milano Cortina

You can watch the Winter Olympics on your local NBC channel and catch additional highlights and games on the Peacock streaming channel.

Celebrities will be flocking in to watch the Olympic games and some will be giving special live performances, including Mariah Carey and Andrea Bocelli, who will be singing on stage at the San Siro Olympic Stadium in Milan.

The opening ceremony begins February 6th at 10 a.m. Pacific, and the prime-time events start at 5 p.m.

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
2026 Winter Olympics TEAM USA Athletes with Washington State Ties

 

Redmond: Katie Hensien: Alpine Skiing

Katie Hensien Team USA 2026 Winter Olympics Photo Credit Stanko Grudent Agence Zoom Getty Images
Bellevue: Eunice Lee: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating

Eunice Lee, Team USA. Photo: Joe Scarnic/Getty Images for USOPC
Seattle: Erin Martin: Para Nordic Skiing

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC
Winthrop: Novie McCabe: Cross-Country Skiing

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images
Burlington: Cooper McLeod: Speedskating

hoto by Sarah Stier/Getty Images
Issaquah: Ben Richardson: Curling

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
Tacoma: Corinne Stoddard: Speedskating, Short Track Speedskating

Photo by Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for USOPC
Lake Stevens: Luc Violette: Curling

Photo by Chung Sung-Jun/Getty Images
