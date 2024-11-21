I got my passport last winter and I still haven't found the chance to visit abroad.

The first place I want to go is London. No, make that Italy. No, make that Scotland! Heck, I want to go just about anywhere but here!



via GIPHY

I'll figure out a place to visit sometime in the new year, but first, we need to discuss all the places where we cannot go.

We can't go to these twenty hot spots because we don't have a way to get there, it's because the United States State Department has issued a Level 4 warning for us whether you live in Washington State, Oregon, California, or any other state or territory!

When I was younger, I would hear stories from friends who traveled the globe, and they said they had to hide the fact that they were from the U.S. Reasons for this involved the potential for kidnapping by those looking for a ransom, to being poked fun at with the typical stereotypes of western cowboys, guns, beer, burgers, and church.



Get our free mobile app

How the State Department Determines Level 4 Travel Warnings

You can imagine that countries dealing with a lot of war, in-fighting amongst their citizens, and unstable governments will make our 'Do Not Travel' list, but there are a few surprises on the list, too.

They also take into consideration things like health risks (that's why when traveling to certain countries you have to get your shots before you leave), and whether or not a particular country is recovering from a horrendous natural disaster.

Which Countries Are Now Level 4 for American Travelers?

The last time I wrote about these travel advisories was in February of this year. Let's see which countries may have moved off the list or have moved up from a lower level to the highest rating of danger for Americans.

20 Red-Flag Travel Warnings for Americans Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

6 Best Beaches in Washington and Oregon to Watch a Winter Storm These are my favorite beaches for storm watching. November through March is storm season on the coast. Watch the extended forecast for the coastline and get ready to book your room and take a drive to experience nature's wrath on the coast - you'll love it. Gallery Credit: Paul Drake