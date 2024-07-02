An intense firefight happened in west Yakima Monday leading to Level 3 evacuation notices being issued for residents who live in the area of 1150 Hillman Road. West Valley Fire Department officials say the fire was contained at 150 acres but not before destroying two homes and a shop building.

FIREFIGHTERS SAY THEY KNOW THE CAUSE OF THE FIRE

Firefighters say numerous power poles and transformers were also burned by the fire. The cause of the fire? Fire officials say it was caused by someone using a tractor mowing grass in the area with a "brush hog." The fire impacted the area from Rocky Top Road to Summitview Road, and from the Summitview Road Extension to Mahre Road, and the area between Rocky Top Road and Mahre Road.

Morgan Collins, Amateur Radio Network Morgan Collins, Amateur Radio Network loading...

THE EVACUATION LEVEL HAS BEEN LOWERED

Firefighters from West Valley Fire Department, Department of Natural Resources, the Bureau of Land Management and United States Forest Service battled the flames. The fire was reported at about 3:30 pm Monday. The evacuation level has been lowered to Level 1. Crews were on scene overnight to monitor hot spots.

BE CAREFUL MOWING OR DOING ANYTHING THAT COULD SPARK A FIRE

The fire comes at a critical time when firefighters say they expect more fires connected to the 4th of July in Yakima and around the valley. Remember fireworks are banned within the city of Yakima and many unincorporated areas of the county.

Yakima 4th of July Fireworks Details Yakima 4th of July Fireworks, Canva loading...

AVOID PROBLEMS AND HAVE FUN IN YAKIMA OR SELAH

The largest will be held at Yakima's State Fair Park billed as a "fabulous family-oriented Fourth of July." Park officials say you are encouraged to bring your own food or purchase food from one of the many vendors that will be at the event. The celebration includes a carnival with fun rides and the 20-minute long fireworks display along with patriotic music starting at 10:00 pm. The gates open at 12:00 pm.

The other big celebration will be held at Selah's Carlon Park with gates opening at 5:00 pm. Food, games, music and other activities are planned. A big fireworks show starts at 10:00 pm.

