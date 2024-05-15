15 Tasty and Easy Washington Farmers Market Recipes We Think You&#8217;ll Love

15 Tasty and Easy Washington Farmers Market Recipes We Think You’ll Love

Monika Grabkowska on Unsplash/Canva

The farmers market in my town is open every Sunday morning to early afternoon. Sometimes I oversleep and forget about going, and by the time I'm up and at 'em and ready to get dressed, the farmers market is over for the day.

I guess that's the downside of staying up late on Saturday nights, ha!

The 15 tasty recipes listed below range from very simple to gourmet--tasty recipes that you can quickly make at home.

I hope you enjoy making at least one of them! I am going to try to make all 15 before the summer is through.

99% of farmers markets in Washington are typically open on the weekends; Saturday or Sunday, take your pick.

 

FARMERS MARKETS, FARMERS MARKETS EVERYWHERE

via GIPHY

The "farm-to-table" way of eating has become a trendy food craze in America over the past decade or so, but for some of us, getting fresh vegetables, cheese, and grains straight from the farm at a farmers market has been a thing (before it was cool).

There are farmers markets everywhere in Washington, from small towns like Walla Walla to the year-round ones in cities like Seattle.

FUN FACT: Did you know Pike Place Market in Seattle is one of the oldest farmers markets in America?

Reesha Cosby via Instagram
loading...

ARE THERE ANY UNIQUE INGREDIENTS YOU CAN ONLY FIND IN WASHINGTON STATE FARMERS MARKETS?

Washington is the top producer of apples in America, and among the biggest growers of asparagus, cherries, and potatoes.

Sure, you can find fresh fruits and veggies at every farmers market, but you will find world class produce grown here in Washington that are sold in markets and wholesalers all over the world!

610 KONA logo
Get our free mobile app
Canva
loading...

Savvy Washington state shoppers love buying local wine, ciders, and distilled liquor products at our local farmers' markets, too!

Downtown Yakima Farmers' Market via Google Maps
loading...

It's fun to cook with our local farm-fresh ingredients! I have uncovered some mouth-watering recipes using ingredients you can get in a Washington state farmers market.

Oh, one more thing, don’t forget to buy some fresh farmer’s market flowers! Put them on your table for a gorgeous added touch to any meal!

Salivate Over These 15 DELICIOUS Recipes Using Fresh WA State Farmers Market Ingredients

Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

DON'T MISS THESE:

Washington Mushrooms in My Backyard: Edible or Risky?

39 Yummy Restaurants Guy Fieri Has Visited In Washington State

Here's a spotlight on all the places Guy Fieri on his show Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives in the Tri-Cities area.

Gallery Credit: Rik Mikals

Filed Under: Tourism, travel, Seattle, Foodie
Categories: Events, Featured

More From 610 KONA