The farmers market in my town is open every Sunday morning to early afternoon. Sometimes I oversleep and forget about going, and by the time I'm up and at 'em and ready to get dressed, the farmers market is over for the day.

I guess that's the downside of staying up late on Saturday nights, ha!

The 15 tasty recipes listed below range from very simple to gourmet--tasty recipes that you can quickly make at home.

I hope you enjoy making at least one of them! I am going to try to make all 15 before the summer is through.

99% of farmers markets in Washington are typically open on the weekends; Saturday or Sunday, take your pick.

FARMERS MARKETS, FARMERS MARKETS EVERYWHERE



The "farm-to-table" way of eating has become a trendy food craze in America over the past decade or so, but for some of us, getting fresh vegetables, cheese, and grains straight from the farm at a farmers market has been a thing (before it was cool).

There are farmers markets everywhere in Washington, from small towns like Walla Walla to the year-round ones in cities like Seattle.

FUN FACT: Did you know Pike Place Market in Seattle is one of the oldest farmers markets in America?

Pike Place Market in Seattle, Photo Credit: Reesha Cosby via Instagram Reesha Cosby via Instagram loading...

ARE THERE ANY UNIQUE INGREDIENTS YOU CAN ONLY FIND IN WASHINGTON STATE FARMERS MARKETS?

Washington is the top producer of apples in America, and among the biggest growers of asparagus, cherries, and potatoes.

Sure, you can find fresh fruits and veggies at every farmers market, but you will find world class produce grown here in Washington that are sold in markets and wholesalers all over the world!

15 Easy Washington Farmers Market Recipes That Anyone Can Make Canva loading...

Savvy Washington state shoppers love buying local wine, ciders, and distilled liquor products at our local farmers' markets, too!

Washington state hard Cider at Farmers Market Downtown Yakima Farmers' Market via Google Maps loading...

It's fun to cook with our local farm-fresh ingredients! I have uncovered some mouth-watering recipes using ingredients you can get in a Washington state farmers market.

Oh, one more thing, don’t forget to buy some fresh farmer’s market flowers! Put them on your table for a gorgeous added touch to any meal!

Salivate Over These 15 DELICIOUS Recipes Using Fresh WA State Farmers Market Ingredients Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

