The smell of fall is in the air. And if you don't smell anything, at least you can feel its chill.

I had to dig out my winter coat yesterday. I'm sure I looked hella funny in the office - just typing away, all huddled up with the zipper pulled up to my neck and the coat's hoodie on my head.

Now that it's officially time for fall weather, that means it's also time for those fun fall festivals, too!

Some of these events on my list I've never even heard of before, so this ought to be a fun expedition for both of us. They are each happening this weekend and next. I hope you'll find at least one or two that you'd like to travel to.

I'm already going to one of them this weekend, the Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima. I've been going to this event pretty much every year since its inception in 2003. It's one of the top 10 beer festivals in the country, according to USA Today's Reader's Choice Awards. (I'm proud to say that "I was there before it became all cool.")

#10: 90s Flannel Fest in Moses Lake

This event is in Moses Lake. Party people like to make this an overnight camping trip if they can. Enjoy tribute bands from some of the best grungy sounds of the 90s.

October 4th & 5th. Grant County Fairgrounds, 3953 Airway Dr NE.

#9: Bainbridge Book Festival

This event in, you guessed it, Bainbridge Island, will bring in some popular national and regional authors to sign books, give a few speeches, and mingle with the crowd. This is the inaugural event!

October 4th and 5th. Events will be housed inside the Stan Pocock Legacy Rowing Center and the Bainbridge Island Senior/Community Center.

#8: Fright Fest at Wild Waves Theme & Water Park in Federal Way

Have a scary good time in "Booville" with the fam.

Various Dates. 36201 Enchanted Pkwy S.

#7: Fresh Hop Ale Festival in Yakima

If you love beer, this event is like a little taste of heaven. Posh pilsner people like to upgrade to VIP tickets so they can have early entry, private access to food trucks, free swag, tables to sit at, a drink token, and bathrooms with little to no waiting!

October 5th. Sozo Sports Complex, 2200 S 36th Ave.

#6: Oktoberfest in Leavenworth

Under new management, the annual Oktoberfest party continues the Washington-Bavarian tradition of drinking in the streets, chasing down salted pretzels and bratwurst, and if the weather is nice, perhaps a parade.

October 4-5, 11-12, & 18-19. Downtown Leavenworth.

#5: Olympic Peninsula Apple Cider Festival in Port Townsend

What a delicious way to sample new ciders! I am quickly becoming a huge fan of ciders myself! They had me at Cider Saloon!

October 10th-13th. Various locations.

#4: Salmon Days in Issaquah

This town doesn't play around when it comes to Salmon Days! There's a walking fish mascot named Sammy the Salmon who is known as the big Fish VIP. There's a beer garden, BBQ salmon, kids activities, dog water jumping competitions, and more!

Veterans Memorial Field, October 5th & 6th

#3: Tacoma Film Festival

Are film festivals your thing? If so, get to this one. Each ticket gets you 20 film passes.

October 10th-13th. The Grand Cinema, 606 Fawcett Avenue

#2: CrabFest in Port Angeles

October 11th-13th. It's crab-a-licious! "The festival spans several locations including the City Pier, the parking lot of the Red Lion Hotel Port Angeles Harbor, and Gateway Plaza." - Crab Festival

#1: Water Lantern Festival in Kennewick

This event in the Tri-Cities looks magical at night. It's a way to maybe honor your dead loved ones, lost loves, or maybe send positive lanterny vibes to yourself. Kids under 8 are free.

October 12th. Columbia Park, Highway 240 & Columbia River.

