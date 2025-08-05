Breakfast is one of our favorite meals of the day and everyone from local residents to out-of-town travelers want to know the answer to this million-dollar question: Where's the best place to eat breakfast in Washington State?

You can't go wrong with food cooked straight from the heart, and that is one thing we love to get inside local diners and dive-ins here in Washington.

Bloody Mary's are HUGE at The Maltby Cafe in Snohomish, WA. The Maltby Cafe Facebook loading...

What's on the Breakfast Menu in Washington State?

You can get a Bloody Mary hangover cure in Snohomish (see gallery below) or a freshly baked cinnamon roll as big as your head in Arlington. Many customers rave about the Eggs Benedict sandwiches served on a pretzel bun and hometown bakery berry scones made from scratch.

Trending popular breakfast dishes in Washington State include avocado toast, brunch foods, and breakfast burritos.

Washington Cities to Put on Your Foodie Road Trip List

Included in the gallery below, you'll see recommendations that Redditors pick for your WA State breakfast tour.

Snohomish

Arlington

Naches

Yakima

Port Orchard

Gig Harbor

North Bend

Hoquiam

Leavenworth

Enumclaw

The Stilly Diner Facebook The Stilly Diner Facebook loading...

What Time Do Breakfast Restaurants Open in WA State?

From what I've noticed, most of these highly recommended breakfast spots open at 7 a.m. and close by 2 p.m. That's just the average; individual restaurant hours will vary.

These Are 10 of the Best Breakfast Spots in Washington State In no particular order, from Snohomish to Yakima and beyond, here are some hidden gems for breakfast that come highly recommended by local Washingtonians. Gallery Credit: Reesha Cosby

Now that you've seen this list of best breakfast spots, which restaurant caught your eye the most?

Insider Tip: If you go to Maltby's on a Sunday, be prepared for a long line stretching outside the door. To save you a few minutes of waiting (and it's worth the wait), have someone in your party go inside to put your name on the waiting list as soon as you park your car!

Enjoy!

